Why should you keep an eye on Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)?

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) is -71.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.85 and a high of $31.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PACB stock was last observed hovering at around $5.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.57% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 3.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.80, the stock is -1.10% and -2.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.85 million and changing 3.66% at the moment leaves the stock -32.57% off its SMA200. PACB registered -77.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.21%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.87%, and is 10.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.76% over the week and 10.74% over the month.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) has around 728 employees, a market worth around $1.26B and $139.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 50.78% and -81.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.00%).

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -628.30% this year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 224.50M, and float is at 205.10M with Short Float at 14.78%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HENRY CHRISTIAN O. SEC filings show that HENRY CHRISTIAN O sold 91,307 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $5.78 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.69 million shares.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Farmer Michelesold a total of 3,573 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $5.55 per share for $19819.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60354.0 shares of the PACB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Kim Susan G. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,062 shares at an average price of $11.06 for $11746.0. The insider now directly holds 134,966 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB).

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -11.23% down over the past 12 months and Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) that is -83.31% lower over the same period. Illumina Inc. (ILMN) is -52.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.