Why Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) is -79.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.76 and a high of $41.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SFIX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $5.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.57% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -31.67% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.95, the stock is -16.88% and -31.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.91 million and changing 1.80% at the moment leaves the stock -60.11% off its SMA200. SFIX registered -90.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.77%.

The stock witnessed a -21.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.39%, and is -7.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.39% over the week and 8.60% over the month.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) has around 7920 employees, a market worth around $429.92M and $2.07B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.05% and -90.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-63.70%).

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stitch Fix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/12/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -799.10% this year.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.74M, and float is at 80.96M with Short Float at 23.80%.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GURLEY J WILLIAM,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GURLEY J WILLIAM bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 08 at a price of $5.43 per share for a total of $5.43 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.15 million shares.

Stitch Fix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that Working Capital Advisors (UK) (10% Owner) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $16.10 per share for $1.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.98 million shares of the SFIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, Working Capital Advisors (UK) (10% Owner) acquired 200,000 shares at an average price of $16.14 for $3.23 million. The insider now directly holds 11,879,753 shares of Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX).

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -31.20% down over the past 12 months and NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is -42.77% lower over the same period. Target Corporation (TGT) is -35.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.