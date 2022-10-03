Will Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) is -31.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.91 and a high of $86.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLDR stock was last observed hovering at around $58.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $91.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.86% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 21.44% higher than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.92, the stock is 3.28% and -6.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.47 million and changing 1.24% at the moment leaves the stock -11.36% off its SMA200. BLDR registered 13.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.71%.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.54%, and is 8.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.36% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) has around 28000 employees, a market worth around $9.08B and $22.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.03 and Fwd P/E is 7.50. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.47% and -31.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.10%).

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Builders FirstSource Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 218.90% this year.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 170.38M, and float is at 136.81M with Short Float at 6.73%.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Beckmann Jami,the company’sPrincipal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Beckmann Jami sold 3,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $68.60 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30990.0 shares.

Builders FirstSource Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that SHERMAN FLOYD F (Director) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $55.09 per share for $1.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13972.0 shares of the BLDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, SHERMAN FLOYD F (Director) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $75.68 for $2.27 million. The insider now directly holds 48,972 shares of Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR).

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Trex Company Inc. (TREX) that is trading -56.89% down over the past 12 months and Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) that is 41.06% higher over the same period. TopBuild Corp. (BLD) is -19.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.