Will Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) is -20.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.46 and a high of $124.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRU stock was last observed hovering at around $86.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $101.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.69% off the consensus price target high of $122.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -8.58% lower than the price target low of $79.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.78, the stock is -7.64% and -11.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.55 million and changing -0.60% at the moment leaves the stock -18.62% off its SMA200. PRU registered -18.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.41%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.95%, and is -3.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) has around 40916 employees, a market worth around $32.10B and $64.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.89 and Fwd P/E is 7.23. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.37% and -30.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prudential Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.10% this year.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 374.40M, and float is at 371.59M with Short Float at 2.29%.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SULLIVAN ANDREW F,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that SULLIVAN ANDREW F sold 2,231 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $106.28 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13618.0 shares.

Prudential Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Silitch Nicholas C (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $109.74 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11370.0 shares of the PRU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, SULLIVAN ANDREW F (Executive Vice President) disposed off 2,951 shares at an average price of $113.35 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 13,415 shares of Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU).

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading -22.20% down over the past 12 months and Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) that is -6.67% lower over the same period. Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is -36.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.