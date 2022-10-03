Will Ventas Inc. (VTR) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is -21.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.70 and a high of $64.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VTR stock was last observed hovering at around $39.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $59.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.79% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 21.24% higher than the price target low of $51.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.17, the stock is -13.07% and -17.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.21 million and changing 1.31% at the moment leaves the stock -24.26% off its SMA200. VTR registered -27.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.96%.

The stock witnessed a -16.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.83%, and is -7.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.40% over the week and 3.03% over the month.

Ventas Inc. (VTR) has around 434 employees, a market worth around $15.85B and $4.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 892.67 and Fwd P/E is 83.69. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.80% and -37.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

Ventas Inc. (VTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ventas Inc. (VTR) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ventas Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -89.10% this year.

Ventas Inc. (VTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 399.59M, and float is at 397.86M with Short Float at 1.31%.

Ventas Inc. (VTR) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Ventas Inc. (VTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CAFARO DEBRA A,the company’sChairman and CEO. SEC filings show that CAFARO DEBRA A sold 17,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $56.43 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.77 million shares.

Ventas Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that CAFARO DEBRA A (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 17,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $55.72 per share for $0.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.77 million shares of the VTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01, CAFARO DEBRA A (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 17,400 shares at an average price of $62.49 for $1.09 million. The insider now directly holds 767,960 shares of Ventas Inc. (VTR).

Ventas Inc. (VTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -21.94% down over the past 12 months and Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) that is -30.81% lower over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -31.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.