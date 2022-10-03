ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) is -35.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.31 and a high of $79.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZI stock was last observed hovering at around $41.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.99% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 16.68% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.66, the stock is -1.67% and -5.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.97 million and changing 0.02% at the moment leaves the stock -12.93% off its SMA200. ZI registered -31.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.26%.

The stock witnessed a -8.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.93%, and is 4.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.31% over the week and 4.57% over the month.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has around 2742 employees, a market worth around $16.80B and $928.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1602.31 and Fwd P/E is 40.06. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.45% and -47.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 372.90% this year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 401.10M, and float is at 293.21M with Short Float at 4.06%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Insider Activity

A total of 139 insider transactions have happened at ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 128 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hyzer Peter Cameron,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Hyzer Peter Cameron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $43.70 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.14 million shares.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that Hyzer Peter Cameron (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $41.50 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.15 million shares of the ZI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, Hays Joseph Christopher (Pres, Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 2,526 shares at an average price of $41.64 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 595,126 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI).