ABEV Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Now

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) is 11.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.42 and a high of $3.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABEV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28%.

Currently trading at $3.11, the stock is 6.60% and 7.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 31.06 million and changing 9.89% at the moment leaves the stock 10.24% off its SMA200. ABEV registered 15.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.47%.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.48%, and is 11.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has around 53000 employees, a market worth around $50.07B and $14.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.68 and Fwd P/E is 24.11. Profit margin for the company is 17.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.51% and -6.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.10%).

Ambev S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.40% this year.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.74B, and float is at 4.41B with Short Float at 0.54%.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) that is trading -35.37% down over the past 12 months. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) is -18.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.