Analysts suggest Avantor Inc. (AVTR) could spike 51.88% in a year

Avantor Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) is -52.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.59 and a high of $42.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVTR stock was last observed hovering at around $19.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.88% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 27.82% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.21, the stock is -10.61% and -21.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.88 million and changing 3.11% at the moment leaves the stock -36.37% off its SMA200. AVTR registered -51.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.89%.

The stock witnessed a -18.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.84%, and is -1.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

Avantor Inc. (AVTR) has around 13500 employees, a market worth around $14.04B and $7.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.97 and Fwd P/E is 12.63. Profit margin for the company is 7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.16% and -52.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Avantor Inc. (AVTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avantor Inc. (AVTR) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 850.60% this year.

Avantor Inc. (AVTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 674.03M, and float is at 649.46M with Short Float at 1.32%.

Avantor Inc. (AVTR) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Avantor Inc. (AVTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vanderhaegen Frederic,the company’sEVP, Americas & Europe. SEC filings show that Vanderhaegen Frederic sold 39,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $31.61 per share for a total of $1.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Avantor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that Brophy Gerard (EVP, Biopharma Production) sold a total of 19,603 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $31.27 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 96935.0 shares of the AVTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Brophy Gerard (EVP, Biopharma Production) disposed off 2,027 shares at an average price of $34.47 for $69871.0. The insider now directly holds 136,221 shares of Avantor Inc. (AVTR).

Avantor Inc. (AVTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dow Inc. (DOW) that is -22.70% lower over the past 12 months. DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) is -24.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.