Analysts suggest Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) could spike 28.67% in a year

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is -15.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.72 and a high of $69.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MDLZ stock was last observed hovering at around $54.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.52% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.67% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 14.36% higher than the price target low of $65.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.35, the stock is -5.34% and -9.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.68 million and changing 2.77% at the moment leaves the stock -11.34% off its SMA200. MDLZ registered -3.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.30%.

The stock witnessed a -9.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.81%, and is -3.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.90% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) has around 79000 employees, a market worth around $79.82B and $29.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.45 and Fwd P/E is 17.91. Profit margin for the company is 12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.98% and -18.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is a “Buy”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 23.40% this year.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.38B, and float is at 1.37B with Short Float at 1.12%.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hargrove Robin S.,the company’sEVP, Res, Dev & Qlty. SEC filings show that Hargrove Robin S. sold 30,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $65.86 per share for a total of $2.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32024.0 shares.

Mondelez International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Brusadelli Maurizio (EVP and President AMEA) sold a total of 26,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $65.09 per share for $1.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the MDLZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Gruber Vinzenz P. (EVP and President, Europe) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $63.30 for $0.95 million. The insider now directly holds 107,233 shares of Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ).

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Coca-Cola Company (KO) that is trading 6.85% up over the past 12 months and PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 9.47% higher over the same period. The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is -7.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.