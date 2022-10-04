AT&T Inc. (T) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is -14.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.34 and a high of $21.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The T stock was last observed hovering at around $15.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.85% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -76.67% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.90, the stock is -3.36% and -9.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 59.47 million and changing 3.65% at the moment leaves the stock -15.69% off its SMA200. T registered -22.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.42%.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.89%, and is 1.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

AT&T Inc. (T) has around 203000 employees, a market worth around $114.71B and $140.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.81 and Fwd P/E is 6.34. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.65% and -26.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

AT&T Inc. (T) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AT&T Inc. (T) is a “Hold”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AT&T Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 468.40% this year.

AT&T Inc. (T) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.17B, and float is at 7.12B with Short Float at 1.14%.

AT&T Inc. (T) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at AT&T Inc. (T) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LUCZO STEPHEN J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LUCZO STEPHEN J bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $25.04 per share for a total of $2.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.45 million shares.

AT&T Inc. (T): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is trading -61.01% down over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -44.82% lower over the same period. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -46.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.