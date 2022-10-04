Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) is -26.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.26 and a high of $4.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SAN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $2.42, the stock is -1.93% and -2.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.68 million and changing 4.31% at the moment leaves the stock -19.97% off its SMA200. SAN registered -33.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.46%.

The stock witnessed a 1.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.37%, and is 3.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) has around 200651 employees, a market worth around $41.22B and $54.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.48. Profit margin for the company is 16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.08% and -39.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 192.90% this year.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.79B, and float is at 16.79B with Short Float at 0.03%.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -27.83% down over the past 12 months. Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) is -25.88% down on the 1-year trading charts.