ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) is -21.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.50 and a high of $28.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHPT stock was last observed hovering at around $14.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.28% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -15.77% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.05, the stock is -8.01% and -5.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.08 million and changing 1.96% at the moment leaves the stock -0.10% off its SMA200. CHPT registered -22.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.60%.

The stock witnessed a -1.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.50%, and is 3.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.95% over the week and 7.31% over the month.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) has around 1436 employees, a market worth around $5.17B and $334.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -93.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.06% and -47.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.00%).

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/07/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.10% this year.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 339.87M, and float is at 328.88M with Short Float at 12.70%.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Insider Activity

A total of 105 insider transactions have happened at ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 60 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chavez Rebecca,the company’sGeneral Counsel and Secretary. SEC filings show that Chavez Rebecca sold 3,761 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 21 at a price of $16.00 per share for a total of $60162.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 21 that Hughes Michael Dsold a total of 14,269 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 21 and was made at $16.00 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.96 million shares of the CHPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 21, Gerdes Henrik (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 2,384 shares at an average price of $16.00 for $38141.0. The insider now directly holds 93,314 shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT).

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT): Who are the competitors?

