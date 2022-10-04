Check out this: AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) could be on the verge of a big rally

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) is -31.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.94 and a high of $26.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AU stock was last observed hovering at around $13.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48%.

Currently trading at $14.30, the stock is 7.94% and 0.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.8 million and changing 3.47% at the moment leaves the stock -22.20% off its SMA200. AU registered -11.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.56%.

The stock witnessed a 10.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.11%, and is 16.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has around 30561 employees, a market worth around $6.01B and $4.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.78 and Fwd P/E is 9.17. Profit margin for the company is 13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.77% and -46.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

AngloGold Ashanti Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.30% this year.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 419.99M, and float is at 412.54M with Short Float at 1.60%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading 11.27% up over the past 12 months and Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is -9.85% lower over the same period. Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is 2.32% up on the 1-year trading charts.