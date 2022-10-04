Check out this: APA Corporation (APA) could be on the verge of a big rally

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is 38.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.34 and a high of $51.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APA stock was last observed hovering at around $34.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.11% off its average median price target of $52.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.92% off the consensus price target high of $76.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are 1.84% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.30, the stock is -0.25% and 2.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.83 million and changing 9.10% at the moment leaves the stock 0.80% off its SMA200. APA registered 71.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.65%.

The stock witnessed a -1.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.96%, and is 17.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.82% over the week and 4.90% over the month.

APA Corporation (APA) has around 2253 employees, a market worth around $12.45B and $10.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.20 and Fwd P/E is 3.38. Profit margin for the company is 30.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.79% and -28.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.20%).

APA Corporation (APA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for APA Corporation (APA) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

APA Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 120.20% this year.

APA Corporation (APA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 341.00M, and float is at 325.36M with Short Float at 3.00%.

APA Corporation (APA) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at APA Corporation (APA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LANNIE P ANTHONY,the company’sExec. Vice Pres & Gen Counsel. SEC filings show that LANNIE P ANTHONY sold 86,750 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $41.26 per share for a total of $3.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58844.0 shares.

APA Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that LANNIE P ANTHONY (Exec. Vice Pres & Gen Counsel) sold a total of 40,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $39.90 per share for $1.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the APA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Joung Chansoo (Director) acquired 40,000 shares at an average price of $32.92 for $1.32 million. The insider now directly holds 65,285 shares of APA Corporation (APA).

APA Corporation (APA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading 51.39% up over the past 12 months and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) that is 44.19% higher over the same period. Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is 26.15% up on the 1-year trading charts.