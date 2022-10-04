Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 56.24% Upside

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is -39.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.28 and a high of $57.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMCSA stock was last observed hovering at around $29.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.3% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.24% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are 7.18% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.63, the stock is -7.85% and -16.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 34.33 million and changing 4.43% at the moment leaves the stock -29.03% off its SMA200. CMCSA registered -46.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.79%.

The stock witnessed a -16.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.10%, and is -0.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.89% over the week and 3.25% over the month.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) has around 189000 employees, a market worth around $140.25B and $121.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.00 and Fwd P/E is 7.94. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.61% and -47.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is a “Overweight”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Comcast Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.50% this year.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.46B, and float is at 4.37B with Short Float at 1.75%.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Murdock Daniel C.,the company’sEVP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Murdock Daniel C. sold 8,929 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $44.50 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1817.0 shares.

Comcast Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that WATSON DAVID N (CEO – Comcast Cable) sold a total of 65,410 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $45.69 per share for $2.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.6 million shares of the CMCSA stock.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is trading -61.01% down over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -44.82% lower over the same period. Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) is -56.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.