COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -89.91% Change This Year

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) is -89.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.08 and a high of $2.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COMS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.2% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.2% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.08, the stock is -25.36% and -40.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.82 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -80.60% off its SMA200. COMS registered -95.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -90.71%.

The stock witnessed a -41.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.23%, and is -16.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.63% over the week and 11.12% over the month.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) has around 144 employees, a market worth around $9.10M and $12.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 0.85. Distance from 52-week low is 1.60% and -96.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-202.30%).

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.60% this year.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.97M, and float is at 72.01M with Short Float at 4.42%.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Davies Brent M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Davies Brent M bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $0.99 per share for a total of $5920.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.