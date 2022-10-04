Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 56.93% Upside

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) is 25.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.06 and a high of $10.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $11.56 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.93% off the consensus price target high of $15.51 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 27.78% higher than the price target low of $9.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.68, the stock is -0.48% and -7.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.22 million and changing 8.44% at the moment leaves the stock -5.94% off its SMA200. CPG registered 40.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.36%.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.47%, and is 20.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.15% over the week and 4.63% over the month.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) has around 748 employees, a market worth around $5.23B and $3.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.27 and Fwd P/E is 2.80. Profit margin for the company is 47.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.53% and -39.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (39.00%).

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 186.40% this year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 571.44M, and float is at 565.25M with Short Float at 2.69%.