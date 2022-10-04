Edison International (EIX) Is Down -12.97% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is -12.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.98 and a high of $73.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EIX stock was last observed hovering at around $56.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.82% off its average median price target of $73.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.56% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 4.19% higher than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.40, the stock is -9.84% and -11.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.06 million and changing 4.98% at the moment leaves the stock -10.06% off its SMA200. EIX registered 7.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.39%.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.71%, and is -5.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.72% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

Edison International (EIX) has around 13003 employees, a market worth around $23.01B and $16.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.63 and Fwd P/E is 12.24. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.04% and -18.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Edison International is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.10% this year.

Edison International (EIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 381.43M, and float is at 381.08M with Short Float at 1.36%.

Edison International (EIX) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Edison International (EIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CHANG VANESSA C L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that CHANG VANESSA C L bought 111 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $69.30 per share for a total of $7692.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6178.0 shares.

Edison International disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that CHANG VANESSA C L (Director) bought a total of 155 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $67.18 per share for $10413.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6011.0 shares of the EIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, CHANG VANESSA C L (Director) acquired 200 shares at an average price of $66.17 for $13234.0. The insider now directly holds 5,856 shares of Edison International (EIX).

Edison International (EIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 2.50% up over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 12.92% higher over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -1.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.