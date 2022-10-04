Energy Transfer LP (ET) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 43.3% Upside

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) is 37.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.96 and a high of $12.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ET stock was last observed hovering at around $11.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.3% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 19.0% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.34, the stock is -1.08% and -1.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.8 million and changing 2.81% at the moment leaves the stock 6.92% off its SMA200. ET registered 16.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.56%.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.78%, and is 10.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.10% over the week and 3.44% over the month.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) has around 12558 employees, a market worth around $34.82B and $81.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.04 and Fwd P/E is 7.06. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.46% and -9.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Energy Transfer LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 889.10% this year.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.09B, and float is at 2.48B with Short Float at 3.47%.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Energy Transfer LP (ET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WARREN KELCY L,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that WARREN KELCY L bought 571,253 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $11.85 per share for a total of $6.77 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52.58 million shares.

Energy Transfer LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that WARREN KELCY L (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 2,428,747 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $12.04 per share for $29.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52.01 million shares of the ET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Whitehurst Bradford D. (CFO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $11.50 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 1,047,488 shares of Energy Transfer LP (ET).

Energy Transfer LP (ET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DCP Midstream LP (DCP) that is trading 29.63% up over the past 12 months and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is 10.87% higher over the same period. The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) is 11.48% up on the 1-year trading charts.