FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Is Down -9.47% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is -9.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.32 and a high of $48.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FE stock was last observed hovering at around $37.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.96% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 3.46% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.65, the stock is -6.33% and -6.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.64 million and changing 1.76% at the moment leaves the stock -9.12% off its SMA200. FE registered 5.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.19%.

The stock witnessed a -6.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.05%, and is -2.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.58% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) has around 12395 employees, a market worth around $21.62B and $11.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.84 and Fwd P/E is 14.86. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.60% and -22.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

FirstEnergy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.90% this year.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 571.40M, and float is at 571.04M with Short Float at 1.40%.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 2.50% up over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 12.92% higher over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -1.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.