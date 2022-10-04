General Electric Company (GE) down -32.68% since start of the year

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is -32.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.93 and a high of $116.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GE stock was last observed hovering at around $61.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.69% off its average median price target of $88.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.18% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 11.67% higher than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.60, the stock is -6.76% and -12.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.43 million and changing 2.73% at the moment leaves the stock -22.42% off its SMA200. GE registered -39.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.24%.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.53%, and is -1.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

General Electric Company (GE) has around 168000 employees, a market worth around $70.66B and $74.48B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.81. Profit margin for the company is -6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.12% and -45.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.80%).

General Electric Company (GE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for General Electric Company (GE) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

General Electric Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -159.20% this year.

General Electric Company (GE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.10B, and float is at 1.09B with Short Float at 0.98%.

General Electric Company (GE) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at General Electric Company (GE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pecresse Jerome,the company’sSenior Vice President. SEC filings show that Pecresse Jerome sold 1,442 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $74.13 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15943.0 shares.

General Electric Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 that Reynolds Paula Rosput (Director) bought a total of 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 and was made at $77.65 per share for $93180.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5563.0 shares of the GE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, GENERAL ELECTRIC CO (10% Owner) disposed off 72,025,826 shares at an average price of $34.45 for $2.48 billion. The insider now directly holds 3,931,363 shares of General Electric Company (GE).

General Electric Company (GE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading -19.76% down over the past 12 months. Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is -5.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.