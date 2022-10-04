Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 37.04% Upside

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) is -5.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.10 and a high of $21.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HST stock was last observed hovering at around $15.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.04% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -2.31% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.37, the stock is -4.33% and -7.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.43 million and changing 3.09% at the moment leaves the stock -9.50% off its SMA200. HST registered -2.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.27%.

The stock witnessed a -5.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.48%, and is 5.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.40% over the week and 3.81% over the month.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $11.64B and $4.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.49 and Fwd P/E is 18.01. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.41% and -24.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.60%).

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 98.40% this year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 714.80M, and float is at 706.63M with Short Float at 3.72%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TYRRELL NATHAN S,the company’sExec. VP, Investments. SEC filings show that TYRRELL NATHAN S sold 10,707 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $21.00 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that RAKOWICH WALTER C (Director) sold a total of 3,290 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $19.61 per share for $64517.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53083.0 shares of the HST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, RISOLEO JAMES F (President and CEO) disposed off 7,110 shares at an average price of $17.15 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 1,161,022 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST).

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) that is trading -13.32% down over the past 12 months and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) that is -12.76% lower over the same period. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is -35.75% down on the 1-year trading charts.