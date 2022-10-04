Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) is -75.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.27 and a high of $16.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HUT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 36.12% higher than the price target low of $2.99 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.91, the stock is -1.15% and -13.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.37 million and changing 7.30% at the moment leaves the stock -51.93% off its SMA200. HUT registered -79.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.65%.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.19%, and is 11.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.38% over the week and 8.86% over the month.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $517.95M and $205.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -58.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.39% and -88.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -368.30% this year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 178.01M, and float is at 161.69M with Short Float at 7.64%.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times.