Is Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) a good stock to buy now?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) is -25.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.65 and a high of $57.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CFG stock was last observed hovering at around $34.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.68%.

Currently trading at $35.04, the stock is -2.81% and -5.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.8 million and changing 1.98% at the moment leaves the stock -18.15% off its SMA200. CFG registered -27.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.71%.

The stock witnessed a -4.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.34%, and is 4.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.64% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) has around 17463 employees, a market worth around $17.11B and $5.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.87 and Fwd P/E is 6.81. Profit margin for the company is 32.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.30% and -38.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Citizens Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 132.60% this year.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 495.64M, and float is at 493.36M with Short Float at 1.35%.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lillis Terrance,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Lillis Terrance bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 26 at a price of $41.31 per share for a total of $41310.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2000.0 shares.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is trading -11.57% down over the past 12 months and Citigroup Inc. (C) that is -40.21% lower over the same period. UBS Group AG (UBS) is -5.88% down on the 1-year trading charts.