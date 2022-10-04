IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:ISEE Stock Is Going Next

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) is 9.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.85 and a high of $20.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ISEE stock was last observed hovering at around $17.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $28.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.83% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -128.25% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.26, the stock is 10.29% and 33.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.85 million and changing 1.78% at the moment leaves the stock 33.90% off its SMA200. ISEE registered 9.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.64%.

The stock witnessed a 84.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 79.90%, and is 23.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.33% over the week and 9.22% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 106.33% and -13.01% from its 52-week high.

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IVERIC bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.40% this year.

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 119.69M, and float is at 115.05M with Short Float at 8.06%.

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Simms Christopher Paul,the company’sSVP, Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Simms Christopher Paul sold 12,272 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $11.25 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28547.0 shares.

IVERIC bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 05 that Gibney Anthony S (EVP, Chief Business Officer) sold a total of 7,791 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 05 and was made at $9.41 per share for $73313.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10959.0 shares of the ISEE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, Roberts Calvin W. (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $9.62 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 32,500 shares of IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE).