Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) down -37.75% since start of the year

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) is -37.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.43 and a high of $28.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LEVI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.11% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.79% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 18.0% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.58, the stock is -7.83% and -13.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.43 million and changing 7.67% at the moment leaves the stock -19.93% off its SMA200. LEVI registered -37.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.43%.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.12%, and is -2.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.76% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has around 16600 employees, a market worth around $6.64B and $6.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.74 and Fwd P/E is 9.56. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.97% and -45.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.10%).

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Levi Strauss & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 522.10% this year.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 397.88M, and float is at 93.09M with Short Float at 9.79%.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JAFFE SETH,the company’sEVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that JAFFE SETH sold 12,365 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $17.57 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Levi Strauss & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 29 that JAFFE SETH (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 12,782 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 29 and was made at $18.75 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the LEVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 30, JAFFE SETH (EVP & General Counsel) disposed off 11,948 shares at an average price of $16.44 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 148,299 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI).