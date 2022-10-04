Nokia Oyj (NOK) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) is -29.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.19 and a high of $6.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOK stock was last observed hovering at around $4.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $6.31 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.13% off the consensus price target high of $8.15 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are 10.22% higher than the price target low of $4.89 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.39, the stock is -5.88% and -10.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.92 million and changing 2.81% at the moment leaves the stock -15.40% off its SMA200. NOK registered -19.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.90%.

The stock witnessed a -11.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.52%, and is 3.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) has around 87927 employees, a market worth around $24.88B and $22.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.57 and Fwd P/E is 9.22. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.77% and -31.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Nokia Oyj (NOK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nokia Oyj (NOK) is a “Buy”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 163.90% this year.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.63B, and float is at 5.61B with Short Float at 0.39%.

Nokia Oyj (NOK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is trading -50.41% down over the past 12 months and Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is -0.14% lower over the same period. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is -2.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.