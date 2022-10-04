Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is -45.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.31 and a high of $29.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NCLH stock was last observed hovering at around $11.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.15% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 12.31% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.40, the stock is -19.89% and -15.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 33.63 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock -33.03% off its SMA200. NCLH registered -59.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.75%.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.51%, and is -14.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.01% over the week and 6.38% over the month.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has around 34700 employees, a market worth around $5.86B and $2.35B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.18. Distance from 52-week low is 10.57% and -61.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.80%).

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.70% this year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 419.11M, and float is at 418.98M with Short Float at 9.34%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Montague Jason,the company’sPres. & CEO of RSSC. SEC filings show that Montague Jason sold 62,758 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $14.68 per share for a total of $0.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that Kempa Mark (EVP & CFO) sold a total of 55,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $13.50 per share for $0.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the NCLH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, SHERMAN HOWARD J (Pres. & CEO Oceania Cruises) disposed off 86,225 shares at an average price of $13.63 for $1.18 million. The insider now directly holds 140,609 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH).

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading -44.82% down over the past 12 months and Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) that is -73.74% lower over the same period. Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is -73.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.