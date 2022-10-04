Paramount Global (PARA) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) is -34.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.80 and a high of $41.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PARA stock was last observed hovering at around $19.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58%.

Currently trading at $19.62, the stock is -9.77% and -17.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.43 million and changing 3.05% at the moment leaves the stock -33.44% off its SMA200. PARA registered -50.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.54%.

The stock witnessed a -16.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.11%, and is -0.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.54% over the week and 4.06% over the month.

Paramount Global (PARA) has around 22965 employees, a market worth around $12.78B and $29.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.16 and Fwd P/E is 11.88. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.36% and -52.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 77.50% this year.

Paramount Global (PARA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 649.00M, and float is at 584.84M with Short Float at 11.21%.

Paramount Global (PARA) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Paramount Global (PARA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/ bought 646,764 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $32.37 per share for a total of $20.94 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32.01 million shares.

Paramount Global (PARA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -0.14% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -29.41% lower over the same period. Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is -61.01% down on the 1-year trading charts.