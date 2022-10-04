Permian Resources Corporation (PR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR) is 25.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.08 and a high of $9.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.68%.

Currently trading at $7.48, the stock is 1.76% and 3.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.05 million and changing 10.00% at the moment leaves the stock -0.30% off its SMA200. PR registered 6.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.81%.

The stock witnessed a -1.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.25%, and is 21.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.80% over the week and 5.73% over the month.

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) has around 147 employees, a market worth around $4.11B and $1.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.03 and Fwd P/E is 3.05. Profit margin for the company is 28.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.24% and -22.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Permian Resources Corporation (PR) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Permian Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 118.10% this year.

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 284.99M, and float is at 204.98M with Short Float at 20.21%.

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Permian Resources Corporation (PR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 11 times.

Permian Resources Corporation (PR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) that is -6.99% lower over the past 12 months.