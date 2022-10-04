Positives for Stellantis N.V. (STLA) as stock gains in recent trading

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) is -34.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.37 and a high of $21.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STLA stock was last observed hovering at around $11.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39%.

Currently trading at $12.23, the stock is -5.64% and -11.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.16 million and changing 3.29% at the moment leaves the stock -20.95% off its SMA200. STLA registered -35.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.20%.

The stock witnessed a -7.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.44%, and is -0.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) has around 281595 employees, a market worth around $39.30B and $164.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.66 and Fwd P/E is 3.01. Distance from 52-week low is 7.56% and -44.21% from its 52-week high.

Stellantis N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.21B, and float is at 2.16B with Short Float at 0.69%.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Stellantis N.V. (STLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading -6.19% down over the past 12 months and General Motors Company (GM) that is -38.13% lower over the same period. Ford Motor Company (F) is -19.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.