Positives for Visa Inc. (V) as stock gains in recent trading

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is -16.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $174.83 and a high of $236.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The V stock was last observed hovering at around $177.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.0% off its average median price target of $260.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.63% off the consensus price target high of $296.00 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are 17.43% higher than the price target low of $220.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $181.65, the stock is -5.25% and -10.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.84 million and changing 2.25% at the moment leaves the stock -13.15% off its SMA200. V registered -21.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.75%.

The stock witnessed a -9.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.42%, and is 0.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

Visa Inc. (V) has around 21500 employees, a market worth around $380.90B and $28.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.88 and Fwd P/E is 21.60. Profit margin for the company is 50.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.90% and -23.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.70%).

Visa Inc. (V) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Visa Inc. (V) is a “Buy”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 25 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Visa Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.10% this year.

Visa Inc. (V) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.08B, and float is at 1.63B with Short Float at 2.79%.

Visa Inc. (V) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Visa Inc. (V) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KELLY ALFRED F JR,the company’sCHAIRMAN & CEO. SEC filings show that KELLY ALFRED F JR sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 29 at a price of $180.00 per share for a total of $1.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Visa Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that KELLY ALFRED F JR (CHAIRMAN & CEO) sold a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $201.00 per share for $1.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the V stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, KELLY ALFRED F JR (CHAIRMAN & CEO) disposed off 9,000 shares at an average price of $212.11 for $1.91 million. The insider now directly holds 156,887 shares of Visa Inc. (V).

Visa Inc. (V): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -35.54% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -27.83% lower over the same period. Mastercard Incorporated (MA) is -19.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.