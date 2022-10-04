Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) is -23.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $2.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PBTS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.29% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 94.29% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.40, the stock is -68.93% and -70.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.1 million and changing -17.11% at the moment leaves the stock -44.00% off its SMA200. PBTS registered -66.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.59%.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -70.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.75%, and is -20.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 32.21% over the week and 30.56% over the month.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has around 198 employees, a market worth around $44.50M and $32.09M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 57.98% and -82.00% from its 52-week high.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.85M, and float is at 89.60M with Short Float at 1.40%.