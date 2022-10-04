Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) is 27.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.65 and a high of $49.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLB stock was last observed hovering at around $35.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.4% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.21% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are 6.59% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.30, the stock is 2.05% and 3.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.97 million and changing 6.69% at the moment leaves the stock -0.41% off its SMA200. SLB registered 26.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.13%.

The stock witnessed a 3.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.91%, and is 13.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.16% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) has around 92000 employees, a market worth around $54.28B and $24.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.96 and Fwd P/E is 13.65. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.52% and -23.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is a “Buy”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 24 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Schlumberger Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 117.40% this year.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.41B, and float is at 1.41B with Short Float at 1.81%.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Schlumberger Limited (SLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED/NV,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED/NV sold 12,032,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $17.00 per share for a total of $204.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23.07 million shares.

Schlumberger Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that Rennick Gavin (President New Energy) sold a total of 10,759 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $46.70 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38044.0 shares of the SLB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Beumelburg Katharina (Chief Sustainability Officer) disposed off 4,200 shares at an average price of $40.28 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 519 shares of Schlumberger Limited (SLB).

Schlumberger Limited (SLB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Baker Hughes Company (BKR) that is trading -11.52% down over the past 12 months and Halliburton Company (HAL) that is 18.40% higher over the same period. NOV Inc. (NOV) is 27.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.