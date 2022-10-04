Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 67.25% Upside

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is 40.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.81 and a high of $9.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SWN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $10.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.25% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 12.67% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.55, the stock is -6.57% and -8.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 45.0 million and changing 7.03% at the moment leaves the stock 1.52% off its SMA200. SWN registered 18.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.88%.

The stock witnessed a -9.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.64%, and is 8.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.77% over the week and 5.10% over the month.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has around 938 employees, a market worth around $7.27B and $11.63B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.93. Profit margin for the company is -8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.92% and -33.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 99.40% this year.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.12B, and float is at 1.11B with Short Float at 4.07%.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading 43.95% up over the past 12 months and Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) that is 75.35% higher over the same period.