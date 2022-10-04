Synchrony Financial (SYF) Is Down -35.63% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is -35.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.22 and a high of $52.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SYF stock was last observed hovering at around $28.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.67%.

Currently trading at $29.86, the stock is -3.68% and -8.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.8 million and changing 5.92% at the moment leaves the stock -18.93% off its SMA200. SYF registered -40.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.07%.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.18%, and is 5.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $14.72B and $16.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.36 and Fwd P/E is 5.41. Profit margin for the company is 22.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.72% and -43.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (44.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 222.90% this year.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 493.00M, and float is at 479.72M with Short Float at 3.24%.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Synchrony Financial (SYF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 55 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KEANE MARGARET M,the company’s. SEC filings show that KEANE MARGARET M sold 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $30.03 per share for a total of $2.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.83 million shares.

Synchrony Financial disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 18 that MELITO DAVID P () sold a total of 1,116 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 18 and was made at $40.00 per share for $44640.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14404.0 shares of the SYF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, MOTHNER JONATHAN S () disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $40.00 for $0.8 million. The insider now directly holds 126,410 shares of Synchrony Financial (SYF).

Synchrony Financial (SYF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -0.14% down over the past 12 months and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is -35.54% lower over the same period. Visa Inc. (V) is -21.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.