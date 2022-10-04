The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:KHC Stock Is Going Next

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is -5.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.73 and a high of $44.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KHC stock was last observed hovering at around $33.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61%.

Currently trading at $33.96, the stock is -2.88% and -7.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.7 million and changing 1.83% at the moment leaves the stock -10.72% off its SMA200. KHC registered -7.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.95%.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.91%, and is -0.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) has around 36000 employees, a market worth around $41.88B and $25.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.81 and Fwd P/E is 12.34. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.76% and -24.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 180.70% this year.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.23B, and float is at 781.96M with Short Float at 1.96%.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by La Lande Rashida,the company’sEVP, Global GC & CSCAO. SEC filings show that La Lande Rashida sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $38.36 per share for a total of $1.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

The Kraft Heinz Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Garlati Vince (VP, Global Controller (PAO)) sold a total of 19,938 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $38.43 per share for $0.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 94843.0 shares of the KHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, La Lande Rashida (EVP, Global GC & CSCAO) disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $36.56 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 266,627 shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC).

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Coca-Cola Company (KO) that is trading 6.85% up over the past 12 months and PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 9.47% higher over the same period. Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is -3.20% down on the 1-year trading charts.