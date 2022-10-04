These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is 14.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.50 and a high of $95.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MRK stock was last observed hovering at around $86.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.43% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.96% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -3.0% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $87.55, the stock is 1.03% and -0.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.19 million and changing 1.66% at the moment leaves the stock 2.92% off its SMA200. MRK registered 7.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.83%.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.49%, and is 1.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.77% over the week and 1.81% over the month.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) has around 68000 employees, a market worth around $223.13B and $57.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.35 and Fwd P/E is 11.77. Profit margin for the company is 29.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.45% and -8.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Merck & Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 173.50% this year.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.53B, and float is at 2.53B with Short Float at 0.77%.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FRAZIER KENNETH C,the company’sExecutive Chair. SEC filings show that FRAZIER KENNETH C sold 663,881 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $82.26 per share for a total of $54.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.59 million shares.

Merck & Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Litchfield Caroline (EVP & CFO) sold a total of 18,335 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $91.00 per share for $1.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24114.0 shares of the MRK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, DeLuca Richard R. (EVP&Pres, Merck Animal Heallth) disposed off 29,782 shares at an average price of $90.40 for $2.69 million. The insider now directly holds 116,930 shares of Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK).

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 1.70% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is 2.82% higher over the same period.