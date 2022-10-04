Things appear to be looking up for StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) is -37.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.81 and a high of $40.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STNE stock was last observed hovering at around $9.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.02% off its average median price target of $61.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.87% off the consensus price target high of $104.17 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 65.28% higher than the price target low of $30.39 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.55, the stock is 13.92% and 7.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.24 million and changing 10.70% at the moment leaves the stock -4.62% off its SMA200. STNE registered -70.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.10%.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 14.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.42%, and is 20.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.36% over the week and 6.96% over the month.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) has around 15485 employees, a market worth around $2.82B and $1.67B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.86. Profit margin for the company is -31.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.87% and -73.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

StoneCo Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -251.30% this year.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 312.16M, and float is at 212.86M with Short Float at 10.22%.