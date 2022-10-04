Toast Inc. (TOST) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) is -52.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.91 and a high of $69.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TOST stock was last observed hovering at around $16.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.72% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 12.58% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.61, the stock is -12.59% and -8.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.24 million and changing -0.66% at the moment leaves the stock -16.37% off its SMA200. TOST registered -68.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.02%.

The stock witnessed a -10.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.64%, and is -4.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.43% over the week and 5.43% over the month.

Toast Inc. (TOST) has around 3172 employees, a market worth around $8.97B and $2.21B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.46% and -76.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.20%).

Toast Inc. (TOST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Toast Inc. (TOST) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Toast Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -237.40% this year.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 509.53M, and float is at 281.12M with Short Float at 3.88%.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at Toast Inc. (TOST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Comparato Christopher P,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Comparato Christopher P sold 128,954 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $18.95 per share for a total of $2.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.03 million shares.

Toast Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 19 that Comparato Christopher P (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 33,336 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 19 and was made at $18.95 per share for $0.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the TOST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, Hawkins Mark J (Director) disposed off 52,790 shares at an average price of $20.82 for $1.1 million. The insider now directly holds 64,007 shares of Toast Inc. (TOST).