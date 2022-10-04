Twitter Inc. (TWTR) on Track to Reach $40.00 in a Year

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is -1.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.30 and a high of $68.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TWTR stock was last observed hovering at around $43.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.3% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.51% off the consensus price target high of $54.20 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -254.5% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.54, the stock is 2.24% and 2.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.12 million and changing -2.97% at the moment leaves the stock 5.63% off its SMA200. TWTR registered -31.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.22%.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 10.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.84%, and is 2.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.03% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) has around 7500 employees, a market worth around $31.74B and $5.23B in sales. Fwd P/E is 70.31. Profit margin for the company is -2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.91% and -37.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.90%).

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Twitter Inc. (TWTR) is a “Hold”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 30 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 80.70% this year.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 766.84M, and float is at 635.93M with Short Float at 4.84%.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Twitter Inc. (TWTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SEGAL NED D.,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that SEGAL NED D. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 09 at a price of $42.80 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.69 million shares.

Twitter Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Caldwell Nick V. (General Manager of Core Tech) sold a total of 4,546 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $41.02 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the TWTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Beykpour Kayvon (General Manager of Consumer) disposed off 14,878 shares at an average price of $41.09 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 396,341 shares of Twitter Inc. (TWTR).

Twitter Inc. (TWTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -16.73% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -27.23% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -27.76% down on the 1-year trading charts.