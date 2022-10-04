What should you know before buying stock in Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) is 31.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.92 and a high of $4.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBD stock was last observed hovering at around $3.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38%.

Currently trading at $4.06, the stock is 8.92% and 11.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 52.5 million and changing 10.33% at the moment leaves the stock 11.89% off its SMA200. BBD registered 13.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.86%.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 11.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.35%, and is 10.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.92% over the week and 3.23% over the month.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has around 87274 employees, a market worth around $39.26B and $13.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.99 and Fwd P/E is 7.06. Profit margin for the company is 30.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.87% and -5.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Banco Bradesco S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.60% this year.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.32B, and float is at 5.32B with Short Float at 0.36%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) that is trading -22.18% down over the past 12 months and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) that is 30.09% higher over the same period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is -29.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.