Why Coty Inc. (COTY) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) is -37.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.90 and a high of $11.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COTY stock was last observed hovering at around $6.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.53% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 6.86% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.52, the stock is -12.51% and -13.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.65 million and changing 3.16% at the moment leaves the stock -19.73% off its SMA200. COTY registered -20.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.31%.

The stock witnessed a -12.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.40%, and is -8.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.40% over the week and 4.57% over the month.

Coty Inc. (COTY) has around 11012 employees, a market worth around $5.63B and $5.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 90.56 and Fwd P/E is 15.98. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.51% and -41.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Coty Inc. (COTY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coty Inc. (COTY) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 130.60% this year.

Coty Inc. (COTY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 838.40M, and float is at 366.05M with Short Float at 5.35%.

Coty Inc. (COTY) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Coty Inc. (COTY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Singer Robert S,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Singer Robert S bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $7.35 per share for a total of $36743.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Coty Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that Singer Robert S (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $7.29 per share for $72851.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the COTY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Goudet Olivier (Director) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $6.45 for $0.65 million. The insider now directly holds 739,129 shares of Coty Inc. (COTY).

Coty Inc. (COTY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) that is trading -29.48% down over the past 12 months and Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) that is -1.26% lower over the same period. The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is -7.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.