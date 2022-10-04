Why Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is 51.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.53 and a high of $77.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DVN stock was last observed hovering at around $60.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.2% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.19% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -12.83% lower than the price target low of $57.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.33, the stock is 0.69% and 2.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.96 million and changing 8.65% at the moment leaves the stock 11.96% off its SMA200. DVN registered 84.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.45%.

The stock witnessed a -2.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.45%, and is 18.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.88% over the week and 4.13% over the month.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $43.38B and $17.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.28 and Fwd P/E is 6.62. Profit margin for the company is 30.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.21% and -16.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.70%).

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Devon Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 161.70% this year.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 652.00M, and float is at 646.51M with Short Float at 2.68%.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CAMERON DENNIS C,the company’sEVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that CAMERON DENNIS C sold 4,537 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 05 at a price of $53.55 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Devon Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Williams Valerie (Director) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $69.67 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29649.0 shares of the DVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, Fox Ann G (Director) disposed off 2,150 shares at an average price of $70.27 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 26,858 shares of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN).

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading 51.39% up over the past 12 months and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) that is 44.19% higher over the same period. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is 105.65% up on the 1-year trading charts.