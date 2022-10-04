Why Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation (LMACA) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: LMACA) is -3.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.77 and a high of $10.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LMACA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $9.94, the stock is 0.76% and 0.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.89 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -0.15% off its SMA200. LMACA registered -0.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.40%.

The stock witnessed a 0.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.02%, and is 1.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.20% over the week and 0.18% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 18.27. Distance from 52-week low is 1.74% and -7.36% from its 52-week high.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation (LMACA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.88M, and float is at 56.47M with Short Float at 0.26%.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation (LMACA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation (LMACA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.