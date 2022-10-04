Why Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) is -22.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.70 and a high of $46.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLUG stock was last observed hovering at around $21.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.81% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.03% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are 12.72% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.82, the stock is -15.79% and -14.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.07 million and changing 3.86% at the moment leaves the stock -4.77% off its SMA200. PLUG registered -14.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.01%.

The stock witnessed a -19.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.98%, and is 0.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.84% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has around 2449 employees, a market worth around $12.65B and $597.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 71.81% and -53.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.10%).

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Plug Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.00% this year.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 578.04M, and float is at 518.53M with Short Float at 11.64%.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is trading -7.42% down over the past 12 months and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is -7.93% lower over the same period. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is -54.99% down on the 1-year trading charts.