Why should you keep an eye on Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI)?

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) is -15.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $27.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATXI stock was last observed hovering at around $10.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.43% off its average median price target of $180.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.61% off the consensus price target high of $180.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 93.61% higher than the price target low of $180.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.51, the stock is 147.75% and 168.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.01 million and changing 14.19% at the moment leaves the stock 66.38% off its SMA200. ATXI registered -48.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 78.45%.

The stock witnessed a 230.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 195.13%, and is 226.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 53.98% over the week and 44.46% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 283.67% and -58.52% from its 52-week high.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.70% this year.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.46M, and float is at 0.71M with Short Float at 3.82%.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -59.13% lower over the past 12 months.