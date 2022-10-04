Why Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is -27.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.79 and a high of $56.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LUV stock was last observed hovering at around $30.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $48.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.7% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 19.95% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.22, the stock is -10.95% and -16.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.73 million and changing 1.23% at the moment leaves the stock -24.61% off its SMA200. LUV registered -42.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.00%.

The stock witnessed a -14.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.49%, and is -0.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has around 62333 employees, a market worth around $19.00B and $21.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.83 and Fwd P/E is 10.26. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.40% and -44.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Southwest Airlines Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 129.50% this year.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 593.00M, and float is at 591.27M with Short Float at 1.80%.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MONTFORD JOHN T,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MONTFORD JOHN T sold 2,300 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $45.70 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23296.0 shares.

Southwest Airlines Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that MONTFORD JOHN T (Director) sold a total of 540 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $43.88 per share for $23697.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24442.0 shares of the LUV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 27, Gilligan Thomas W. (Director) disposed off 11,188 shares at an average price of $47.34 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 8,056 shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV).

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -37.73% down over the past 12 months and United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) that is -36.09% lower over the same period. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is -44.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.