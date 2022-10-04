Will Halliburton Company (HAL) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is 15.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.77 and a high of $43.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HAL stock was last observed hovering at around $24.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.76%.

Currently trading at $26.38, the stock is -3.96% and -7.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.26 million and changing 7.15% at the moment leaves the stock -17.81% off its SMA200. HAL registered 18.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.62%.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.69%, and is 13.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.68% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

Halliburton Company (HAL) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $23.94B and $17.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.53 and Fwd P/E is 9.48. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.01% and -40.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Halliburton Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 148.90% this year.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 904.00M, and float is at 903.77M with Short Float at 1.96%.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Halliburton Company (HAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rainey Joe D,the company’sPres., Eastern Hemisphere. SEC filings show that Rainey Joe D sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $42.73 per share for a total of $0.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Halliburton Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Pope Lawrence J (EVP Administration & CHRO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $40.95 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the HAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Pope Lawrence J (EVP Administration & CHRO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $39.95 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 283,342 shares of Halliburton Company (HAL).

Halliburton Company (HAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ConocoPhillips (COP) that is trading 61.29% up over the past 12 months and Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is 26.15% higher over the same period. Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is 84.07% up on the 1-year trading charts.