Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) is -74.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $1.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADMP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.33% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 89.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.16, the stock is -46.56% and -52.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.37 million and changing -5.21% at the moment leaves the stock -67.47% off its SMA200. ADMP registered -84.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.65%.

The stock witnessed a -52.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -70.35%, and is -38.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.11% over the week and 14.28% over the month.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $26.72M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 4.33% and -89.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-104.50%).

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.10% this year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.82M, and float is at 148.38M with Short Float at 2.47%.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moss Ronald B.,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Moss Ronald B. sold 8,199 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $0.60 per share for a total of $4949.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Marguglio David J. (SVP and Chief Business Officer) sold a total of 11,859 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $0.60 per share for $7117.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the ADMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, CARLO DENNIS J PHD (President & CEO) disposed off 10,490 shares at an average price of $0.60 for $6287.0. The insider now directly holds 285,867 shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP).

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) that is trading 44.07% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is 4.02% higher over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 4.81% up on the 1-year trading charts.